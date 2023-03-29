CHL Hospitals 114 ushers new technology for precision cancer care treatment on World Cancer Day, 2023

India Pvt. Ltd. jointly unveiled the Elekta Harmony system. This ground-breaking linear accelerator (linac) aims to advance cancer treatment and deliver precise radiotherapy treatment. CHL Hospitals 114 anticipates that this new technology will provide patients with cutting-edge, precision radiation treatment and enhance their quality of life. The launch was attended by prominent actress and cancer survivor, Ms. Mahima Chaudhary, along with Dr. Ashwin Rangole, Director – Oncology, Sr. Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Piyush Shukla, HOD, Radiation Oncology, Sr. Radiation Oncologist, Mr. Dhananjay Kumar, COO, CHL Hospital, and Mr. Manikandan Bala, Senior VP – TIMEA and Asia Pacific, Managing Director India, Elekta.

One of the major issues with India's healthcare system has been the rising cancer burden. In India, there will be 29.8 million cancer patients by 2025, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

A FICCI and EY report shows that Madhya Pradesh is India's one of the most cancer-affected states which includes cancers of the mouth, tongue, and hypopharynx. Only 3% (or 24 lakh people) of Madhya Pradesh's eight crore residents are included in the population-based cancer registry. In India, advanced medical tools like linear accelerators and radiotherapy will benefit more than 50% of cancer patients. For the treatment of cancer patients, there is an urgent need for suitable infrastructure. The WHO recommends one radiotherapy (RT) system for every million people. Currently, India has 0.4 RT systems per million people, whereas Madhya Pradesh has 0.3, which is below the national average. ''The collaboration between CHL Hospitals 114 and Elekta brings us one step closer to leveraging advanced treatment options for cancer care,'' says CHL Hospitals 114 COO, Mr. Dhananjay Kumar. Elekta Harmony is a radiotherapy treatment designed to address the demands of healthcare facilities for efficient, accurate, and adaptable radiotherapy treatment. It provides a holistic ecosystem for cancer care in India, and it is well-equipped to fill the care gap," says Dr. Ashwin Rangole, Director of Oncology and Senior Surgical Oncologist.

"We are thrilled to unveil this ground-breaking therapy, a critical milestone in precision radiotherapy.'' We at CHL are proud to bring Elekta Harmony, a cutting-edge precision radiotherapy linac, to patients. With the use of this device, we can ensure that patients will be provided quality therapy solutions commensurate with international standards," adds Dr. Piyush Shukla, HOD – Radiation Oncology, Sr. Radiation Oncologist. By offering best-in-class care, avoiding wait times, and increasing the likelihood of survival, advanced linacs such as Elekta Harmony can help mitigate the aforementioned issues. With this technology, patients can receive personalized radiotherapy treatments, including 3D, IMRT, VMAT, DCAT, and SBRT. Elekta Harmony offers precise cancer treatments that can shorten the duration of radiotherapy and enhance patient care.

''We continue to invest in improving patient care, and Elekta Harmony will enable us to provide state-of-the-art precision radiotherapy for our patients in Madhya Pradesh. ''We couldn't be happier about it," added Mr. Dhananjay Kumar, COO-CHL Hospitals 114, Indore.

"Elekta Harmony opens a new chapter in advanced precision cancer therapies in India, contributing to the realization of Elekta's ACCESS 2025 vision, according to Mr. Manikandan Bala, Senior VP, TIMEA and Asia Pacific, and Managing Director India. Thanks to Harmony's adaptability, Elekta is able to offer radiation to any centre across India that requires it. About CHL Hospitals 114 At CHL Hospitals 114, the nation's best medical professionals support recovery and well-being, while patients benefit from cutting-edge technology, creative healthcare solutions, and clinical expertise. CHL 114 offers advanced cancer treatments from the pioneers in medical care. A team of oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, other cancer care professionals, and supportive therapists ensure comprehensive care to effectively treat and prevent the long-term side effects of cancer. Its state-of-the-art intensive care unit provides compassionate and knowledgeable care for hospitalized, critically ill patients. There are positive and negative pressure isolation chambers. Harmony Pro (Radiation Therapy Machine), PET Scan, Gamma Camera, Brachytherapy, 3 Tesla MRI, 128 Slice CT, Ultrasound, Digital Mammography, Digital X-Rays, interventional treatments, and more are offered by the Department of Radiology. About Elekta As a leader in precision radiotherapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient receives the best possible cancer care. Elekta works openly with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-based, and cost-effective solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives, and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. Its global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care.

