ECOVACS Group celebrates 25 Years with industry-leading innovations

ECOVACS Group, the leading manufacturer of service robotics and smart household appliances, recently announced completion of 25 glorious years in the market. Looking back at the illustrious journey over the decades, launching contemporary products and being responsive to customer needs speaks volumes about the revolutionary inclination of the brand.

Founded in 1998, ECOVACS Group is committed to offering people-focused products designed to make life easier for people around the world. With a sustained focus on reinvention, research and development endeavors, the brand introduced a path-breaking range of intelligent vacuum cleaners and devices that put an end to the complexity of home cleaning. The relentless innovation of the brand has left a mark on different segments with its ingenious products and services.

Over the years, the brand has expanded its footprint across the globe and brought about three noteworthy transformations in business: from manufacturing traditional vacuum cleaners to existing as an independent brand of intelligent robotics vacuum cleaners; from creating a single product to building an entire portfolio of home service robotics comprising robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, and air purification robots; and developing a multi-brand strategy with the launch of products to suit distinct demographic preferences.

While investing in innovation on an ongoing basis, ECOVACS also takes sustainability seriously when it comes to both production and people. For production, the brand is committed to saving energy and reducing emissions throughout the lifecycle of its products while encouraging upstream and downstream partners to do the same. For its people, the brand aims to provide employees with constant training and skill upgradation at frequent intervals. In India, the DEEBOT range of intelligent vacuum cleaners has gained much prominence within a short period of time. The feature-laden, affordable, and intuitive robotic vacuum cleaners accelerate the process of cleaning and are the ultimate solution for all people demanding deep, effortless cleaning.

Commenting on the joyous occasion of the 25th anniversary of the brand, Johnny Zhu, Vice President of Overseas Business and Global Brand, ECOVACS Robotics, shared, ''We are extremely proud to be marking our 25th anniversary. We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who play an indispensable role in our journey and who motivate us to deliver superior value each day. Staying true to our goal of enriching lives with progressive technology, we look forward to advancing and expanding our competence in delighting customers with exceptional services and avant-garde products.'' Bollywood actress Yami Gautam was named the brand ambassador of the brand in the Indian subcontinent. Having obtained a fair share of success rapidly, with an overwhelming customer response, ECOVACS plans to introduce new products in the Indian market that are not only technologically advanced but also sustainable.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, our mission is to deliver 'Robotics for All'. We are committed to advancing robotic technologies to serve the world, to create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production.

With over 25 years of design and industry-leading research, and five years of leadership in driving the category forward across the globe, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

