Left Menu

Fitch affirms Hong Kong at AA- with stable outlook

The Asian financial hub has been battered by pandemic restrictions and a spillover from China's zero-COVID policies, but recovering consumer spending on the mainland and a rebound in travel are expected to help the economy this year. The ratings agency forecasts growth of 3.5% in Hong Kong in 2024 and expects the city's budget deficit to narrow only gradually to about 3.7% of GDP this year.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:56 IST
Fitch affirms Hong Kong at AA- with stable outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Hong Kong at 'AA-' with a stable outlook on Thursday, forecasting its economy to rebound by 4% this year, following a contraction of 3.5% in 2022. The Asian financial hub has been battered by pandemic restrictions and a spillover from China's zero-COVID policies, but recovering consumer spending on the mainland and a rebound in travel are expected to help the economy this year.

The ratings agency forecasts growth of 3.5% in Hong Kong in 2024 and expects the city's budget deficit to narrow only gradually to about 3.7% of GDP this year. "AA" ratings denote expectations of very low default risk. They indicate very strong capacity for payment of financial commitments. This capacity is not significantly vulnerable to foreseeable events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023