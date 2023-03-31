Left Menu

FTP 2023 to facilitate greater trade, boost manufacturing: FIEO president Sakthivel

It will come into effect from April 1, 2023.Terming the FTP as a dynamic without an end date, the FIEO President said it maintains policy continuity with a window for the trade and industry to ensure a responsive and nimble approach.Sakthivel said that India has been continuously touching record-high exports, as the countrys FTP has contributed immensely to this illustrious export performance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:15 IST
FTP 2023 to facilitate greater trade, boost manufacturing: FIEO president Sakthivel

The new foreign trade policy will facilitate greater trade, boost manufacturing and help in making the rupee a global currency, the president of apex exporters' body FIEO A Sakthivel on Friday said.

The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 was unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piysh Goyal on Friday. It will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Terming the FTP as a dynamic without an end date, the FIEO President said it maintains policy continuity with a window for the trade and industry to ensure a responsive and nimble approach.

Sakthivel said that India has been continuously touching record-high exports, as the country's FTP has contributed immensely to this illustrious export performance. He said that the focus of the FTP 2023 has been mainly on four pillars, including moving on from incentives to remissions, and export promotion through collaborations.

''The policy has rightly emphasised key elements, including ease of doing business with a reduction in transaction cost and e-initiatives,'' he said. Online approvals with a physical interface, reduction in user charges for MSMEs under advance authorisation and EPCG, e-certificate of origin, and paperless filing of export obligation discharge applications will not only reduce the transaction time and cost but will also help exporters in the timely discharge of the export contract, he added. He requested the government that a 3-6 months transition period may be provided, whenever a major change is notified in the Foreign Trade policy so that the existing contract can be executed factoring in the prevailing benefits.

Unlike the practice of a five-year foreign trade policy, the FTP 2023 is without an end date and will be updated as per the requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023