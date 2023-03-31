Samsung's updated Try Galaxy app lets iPhone users test drive new Galaxy S23 features

Samsung Electronics has updated its "Try Galaxy" app to enable non-Galaxy smartphone users to test drive the latest features of the new Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1.

The enhanced app now supports 14 languages and is available for download on iOS devices through a simple QR code scan on the website. The Try Galaxy app will run on iOS devices launched on and after September 16, 2016.

Once downloaded, iPhone users can explore Samsung Galaxy's most advanced camera system and can even test in-app editing tools like Photo Remaster to auto-improve the details of an image. A video demonstrating the next-level gaming capabilities of the Galaxy S23 series is also available for users to experience.

Further, you can try the exciting new features offered by One UI 5.1, based on Android 13. These include customizable wallpapers, icons, message interfaces, backgrounds and more.

"We're proud of the intuitive, convenient and customizable experiences only available through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. We're committed to continuing to give people who aren’t already Samsung users the opportunity to explore what's possible with the best and latest Galaxy experiences," said Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's Try Galaxy app now supports Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese.