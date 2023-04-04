NBHC appoints Vinod Kumar as Managing Director & CEO
He joined NBHC as the Chief Financial Officer in 2019.
- Country:
- India
National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), an agritech company that provides post-harvest service, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar as its Managing Director and CEO.
He takes over the reins of the company from Ramesh Doraiswami, who is leaving the company to pursue his personal and professional interests.
As the Managing Director & CEO, Kumar will be responsible for driving and overseeing the development and execution of NBHC's corporate strategy, business development, systems and policies across the company, stakeholder management, delivery excellence, nurturing talent, and leadership development.
Kumar holds rich experience in finance, logistics, and related industries. He joined NBHC as the Chief Financial Officer in 2019. Last year, he was promoted to Business Head & SVP to lead the micro agri commodities lending and business correspondent services.
NHBC offers procurement, storage, commodity care, collateral management, and supply-chain solutions, besides some value-added services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
1984 riots case: No reason given by SIT on plea to cancel bail, Sajjan Kumar to HC
J. Kumar Infraprojects' JV gets Rs 182 cr-order from BMRCL
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscribed 2.20 times on Day 2 of offer
Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday
Gujarat: Man held in Surat for issuing death threat to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar