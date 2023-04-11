Left Menu

Fitbit users will soon be able to log in with Google Account: Detail Inside

Updated: 11-04-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:43 IST
Starting this summer, Fitbit users will be able to log in with a Google Account. In addition to seamless login, Google accounts for Fitbit will provide industry-leading security and privacy and more benefits.

If you are an existing user, you won't need to switch to a Google Account right away, but you will need to move by 2025. For new Fitbit users, registering with a Google Account will be mandatory during the summer.

With a Google Account, it will be easier for you to manage all your connected apps and paired devices. Additionally, all your information will be in one place.

Secondly, by switching to Google, you will have access to unified privacy controls, which will enable you to manage all your Fitbit data in the Google Privacy Center. This way, you can keep your health and wellness data private, safe and secure and also monitor where you are currently logged in across your Google Account and manage it accordingly.

Google said that your health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads, and it will continue to be kept separate from Google Ads data.

"Moving to Google Accounts lets us build a great foundation for Fitbit's future, while providing you with added benefits. This is an important step to bring even more helpful updates and engaging experiences to you. There's a lot more to come and we can't wait to share more soon," Majd Bakar, VP, Fitbit Engineering, wrote in a blog post.

