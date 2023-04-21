New feature allows multiple people to present slides together in Google Meet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced a new feature that allows multiple people to present slides together in Meet. As the main or primary presenter, you can assign meeting participants to co-present Google Slides with you.

To add a co-presenter, select "Add co-presenter" in the people panel drop-down menus. Meeting co-presenters will be notified that the primary presenter assigned you as a co-presenter.

Co-presenters can see the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window, navigate the presentation and also start/stop media within the presentation.

"This eliminates the need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions. In addition, this feature further bridges the gap between people working from different locations," Google wrote in a blog post.

This feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to become fully visible to all users. The gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on May 8, 2023.

The ability to co-present in Google Slides in Meet will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers. This feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with personal Google Accounts will not have access to this feature.