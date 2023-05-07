Army to conduct major exercise in Punjab

The Army will be conducting a major exercise in western Punjab this month to validate the offensive capability of its formations, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

''The exercise is planned to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions, upgraded weapons and equipment; and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued of forces on the entire Western Front as part of the proactive strategy,'' it said.

Validation of tactical concepts of these formations on canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas designed to launch a swift punitive blow to an adversary will be the key features of the exercise, the defence statement said.

''The exercise will put into practise the synergy between all arms and services including the Indian Air Force in a semi-developed terrain,'' it said.

The statement further said the exercise is expected to be one of the biggest in recent times and will be witnessed by the Army commander, Western Command, and other key officials.

