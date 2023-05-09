Left Menu

Vedanta names Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor biz

09-05-2023
Vedanta on Tuesday announced the appointment of Terry Daly as an advisor for its semiconductor business.

Daly will be responsible for providing strategic counsel and inputs as the conglomerate looks at setting up a semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit in India, Vedanta said in a statement.

''We are pleased to welcome Terry Daly to our team,'' David Reed, CEO, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) said, adding that as an industry veteran, Daly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing several workstreams critical for establishing a world-class semiconductor fab.

Daly joins Vedanta from his post as an independent consultant in the microelectronics industry. His past assignments include GlobalFoundries, where he was Senior Vice President, holding positions as head of strategy and corporate development, chief of staff, and head of corporate program management.

He was instrumental in establishing a strategic alliance on advanced technology with Samsung and in the acquisition of IBM's microelectronics business.

''Prior to that, Terry spent 26 years at IBM, the majority in its semiconductor division, where he held executive roles in business management, finance, manufacturing operations, programme management, and strategy,'' the release said.

Before joining IBM, he spent five years as an officer in the United States Army.

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry. VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO in February and Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. ''The company continues to build a team of highly experienced personnel to be part of its semiconductor business,'' the release said.

