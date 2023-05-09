IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Ishan Kishan b Behrendorff 1 Faf du Plessis (c) c sub (Vishnu Vinod) b Green 65 Anuj Rawat c Green b Behrendorff 6 Glenn Maxwell c Wadhera b Behrendorff 68 Mahipal Lomror b Kartikeya 1 Dinesh Karthik c Wadhera b Jordan 30 Kedar Jadhav not out 12 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out 12 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-2) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-16, 3-136, 4-143, 5-146, 6-185 Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 4-0-36-3, Piyush Chawla 4-0-41-0, Cameron Green 2-0-15-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-48-1, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-35-1, Akash Madhwal 2-0-23-0. More

