Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:38 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Ishan Kishan b Behrendorff 1 Faf du Plessis (c) c sub (Vishnu Vinod) b Green 65 Anuj Rawat c Green b Behrendorff 6 Glenn Maxwell c Wadhera b Behrendorff 68 Mahipal Lomror b Kartikeya 1 Dinesh Karthik c Wadhera b Jordan 30 Kedar Jadhav not out 12 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out 12 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-2) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-16, 3-136, 4-143, 5-146, 6-185 Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 4-0-36-3, Piyush Chawla 4-0-41-0, Cameron Green 2-0-15-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-48-1, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-35-1, Akash Madhwal 2-0-23-0. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023