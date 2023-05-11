Mubadala expected to raise $1.5 bln with dual-tranche bonds -document

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala is expected to raise $1.5 billion from a sale of bonds maturing in 10-1/2 and 30 years, a bank document showed on Thursday. Initial price guidance was 140 to 150 basis points (bps) over current 10-year U.S. Treasuries for the 10-1/2-year tranche and about 180 bps over UST for the 30-year portion, which is a Formosa tranche, the document on the sale showed.

Formosa bonds are debt sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators. Barclays, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, Mizuho, Natixis and SMBC Nikko are also on the deal.

Mubadala has $1.8 billion in debt maturing this year, including $1.4 billion in bonds, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters showed. Another $3 billion in debt, including $1.8 billion in bonds, is due next year.

