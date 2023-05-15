Soccer-China-based Korean player Son Jun-ho detained in Shenyang on May 12 - embassy
15-05-2023
China-based South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho was detained in Shenyang on May 12, a Korean embassy official told Reuters.
Son is an international player who represents Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan. News of his detention was first published by Yonhap News.
