Bahrain's nogaholding plans dollar sukuk due in 7 or 10 years - document
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bahrain's nogaholding has hired banks to arrange a sale of benchmark-size Islamic bonds denominated in U.S. dollars with a tenor of seven or 10 years, a bank document showed on Monday. Bank ABC, Citi, FAB, HSBC, JP Morgan & National Bank of Bahrain will arrange investor calls, including a global investor call on Monday, the document on the planned debt sale showed.
Earlier on Monday, nogaholding made a tender offer to buy back existing bonds due next year for cash, conditional on the new debt issuance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services - Erdogan
Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says
Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
MoS Muraleedharan lauds Indians in Bahrain for promoting bilateral trade, economic ties
Israel kills three Islamic Jihad leaders, 10 civilians in Gaza