Sathiyan enters pre-quarters of men's doubles, mixed doubles with Sharath and Manika
India's G Sathiyan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of men's doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.
Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, 15-13 in a round of 32 contest.
Later on Monday, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil's Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in a round of 32 mixed doubles clash.
However, veteran Sharath suffered a second round loss in the singles competition to Korea's Lee Sang Su. The 56th ranked lost to the 33rd-ranked player in straight games with the scoreline reading 11-4, 13-11, 11-8, 12-10 in favour of the Korean.
Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula too exited the singles competition with a 2-11, 4-11, 2-11, 4-11 loss to world number 10 Ying Han of Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
S. Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties
S. Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties
S. Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties
S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again to improve ties
Japan's PM tells South Koreans his 'heart hurts' over pain caused by occupation