VNPT and Nokia deploy first 10G fiber broadband in Vietnam

Nokia, in collaboration with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT), has deployed 10G fiber broadband in Vietnam for the first time. The new technology will allow the operator to offer customers a full choice of speeds up to 10 Gb/s on the existing platform without the need for construction work to lay new fiber, the Finnish firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are proud to have been selected by VNPT for this important milestone of bringing 10G broadband to the country for the first time. The APAC region is the largest in the world for fiber broadband. Our multi-gig and multi-PON solution provides for incredible flexibility and scale. Vietnam has ambitious plans and we're delighted to be part of them," said Rubén Morón Flores, Head of Market Unit Vietnam at Nokia.

The initial rollout will connect 10,000 homes and businesses in the 8 largest provinces of the country. Nokia is supplying fiber access nodes for VNPT's exchanges and fiber modems for end users' premises.

The rollout aligns with the country's National Digital Transformation Program, which sets a goal of providing fiber internet infrastructure to 80 percent of households and all communes by 2025.

"This project is our first step towards high-class FTTx services which meet our residential and business customers’ demand for higher bandwidth and service quality using the latest generation XGS-PON. Next step, VNPT will work with Nokia to deploy cloud-based network management systems for the XGS-PON and enhance customer experiences through digital transformation solutions," said Mr. Dang Anh Son,& CEO at VNPT Net Corporation.

In addition to home internet, VNPT offers mobile and pay-tv services. Nokia's multi-gig and multi-PON solution will help the operator differentiate its services and maintain its leadership position in the country.