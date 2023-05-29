China will launch Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station on May 30
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 06:40 IST
China will send three astronauts to its now fully operational space station on Tuesday as part of a crew rotation, in the fifth manned mission to the Chinese space outpost since 2021, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Monday.
The spacecraft Shenzhou-16 will lift off atop a Long March 2F rocket at 9:31 a.m (0131 GMT).
