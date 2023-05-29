Ericsson and MediaTek set new 5G upload speed record of 440 Mbps with Uplink CA

Ericsson and MediaTek claimed to have achieved a new 5G upload speed record of 440 Mbps in low-band and mid-band spectrum using Uplink Carrier Aggregation. The milestone paves the way for smoother experiences with more frames per second and higher image resolution.

"Super-fast uplink speeds make a big difference in the user experience. From lag-free live streaming, video conferencing and AR/VR apps, to more immersive gaming and extended reality (XR) technologies. The 440 Mbps upload speed achieved by Ericsson and MediaTek will help make that difference," said Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line 5G RAN.

The record-setting uplink speed was attained during an interoperability development test conducted at one of Ericsson's cutting-edge labs. The test utilized the RAN Compute Baseband 6648 along with a mobile device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset.

The Uplink Carrier Aggregation combination involved a frequency division duplex (FDD) channel and a time division duplex (TDD) channel, operating within a commonly deployed frequency range in present-day 5G networks. More specifically, it used 50MHz FDD n1 and 100MHz TDD n77 bands.

To address the escalating demand for wireless data and applications, service providers are actively exploring innovative methods to enhance capacity while making efficient use of the existing spectrum. Carrier aggregation emerges as a key solution in this endeavour, as it enables service providers to optimize their spectrum assets, resulting in improved coverage, expanded capacity, and enhanced data speeds for users.

The widespread adoption of gaming, extended reality (XR), and video-based applications make super-fast uplink speeds more crucial.

Commenting on this milestone, HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek, said, "the successful result of combining Ericsson's state-of-the-art 5G Baseband and MediaTek's flagship smartphone chip has achieved another 5G industry milestone, and paves the way for superior mobile experiences to benefit users every day."