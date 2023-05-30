Left Menu

Russian Defence Ministry says Kyiv targeted Moscow with eight drones

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Defence Ministry said that Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones on Tuesday, but that all the drones involved in the incident were downed.

"This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist drone attack on targets in the city of Moscow," the defence ministry said.

"Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region," it said.

