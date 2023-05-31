Left Menu

Mexico's FEMSA launches second 3 bln euro sale of Heineken shares

The new bonds "will be consolidated and form a single series" with the ones issued in February for around 500 million euros at a rate of 2.625% and maturing within two years, it said. FEMSA's shares on the Mexican stock market fell 0.26% after the announcement, after an initial 0.04% gain.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 01:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 01:29 IST
Mexico's FEMSA launches second 3 bln euro sale of Heineken shares

Mexican bottler FEMSA on Tuesday offered 3.3 billion euros ($3.63 billion) worth of its shares in Heineken, the second large offering in its divestment of holdings in the Dutch brewer. The shares are equivalent to a stake of about 5.9% in Grupo Heineken, the Mexican company said in a statement.

FEMSA announced in February an offering of around 3 billion euros worth of common shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V, after saying it would sell its 14% stake in the European company over the next three years. Filings later showed FEMSA had sold some of the shares. Heineken bought around 1 billion euros of the shares across both of its entities, while American tycoon Bill Gates bought 10.8 million shares - or a 3.76% stake - in the Dutch beverage giant from FEMSA.

FEMSA also announced Tuesday a simultaneous offer of up to 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable for shares of the Dutch brewer due in 2026. The new bonds "will be consolidated and form a single series" with the ones issued in February for around 500 million euros at a rate of 2.625% and maturing within two years, it said.

FEMSA's shares on the Mexican stock market fell 0.26% after the announcement, after an initial 0.04% gain. They still outperformed the main Mexican stock index which fell 1.4% on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023