US to stop giving Russia some New START nuclear arms data

The United States said it would stop giving Russia some notifications required under the New START arms control treaty from Thursday, including on its missile and launcher locations, to retaliate for Moscow's "ongoing violations" of the accord.

In a fact sheet on its website, the State Department said the United States would also stop giving Russia flight telemetry information - remotely gathered data - on launches of U.S. intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

