The ad tech platform is connected to over a billion devices and has AI and ML-led recommendations and personalisation for the brands.We would achieve a topline of Rs 350 crore during 2023-24 compared to last fiscal year as we have planned geographical expansion to set up offices in London, Riadh and Moscow.Besides, we would also capitalise on technological advancement during the current fiscal, iCubesWire Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, Sahil Chopra said.The company currently has offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Dubai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:32 IST
Digital ad tech firm iCubesWire aims to double topline to Rs 350 cr in FY'24

Digital ad tech platform iCubesWire is eyeing to more than double its turnover to over Rs 350 crore this fiscal, compared to last financial year, mainly on the back of geographical expansion and technological advancement.

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, operates out of Mumbai, Bangalore, Jakarta, Dubai. The ad tech platform is connected to over a billion devices and has AI and ML-led recommendations and personalisation for the brands.

''We would achieve a topline of Rs 350 crore during 2023-24 compared to last fiscal year as we have planned geographical expansion to set up offices in London, Riadh and Moscow.

''Besides, we would also capitalise on technological advancement during the current fiscal,'' iCubesWire Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, Sahil Chopra said.

The company currently has offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Dubai. It has plans to expand its global footprint by establishing offices in Riyadh, Moscow and London in the coming months.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company has around 300 people and serves as the epicentre for the majority of innovations and developments.

Technology remains the key focus for the company in fuelling growth. With a dedicated technology team of around 50 people, the company is concentrating its efforts towards making key additions to the overall technology stack.

The company's client portfolio includes brands from various sectors, including e-commerce, FMCG, and travel brands, across geographies.

Asked about fundraising plans for future expansion, Chopra explained ''We aspire to remain 100 per cent privately held and free of any external debt and investors for most of this year as well.'' However, he said that if there is a need for finances in coming years then first they would go for private equity firms and listing would be the second option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

