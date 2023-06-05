Main video trends for 2023-2024

We don't think anyone would be surprised if we say that video content is becoming the basis of the modern Internet. The average zoomer today spends an average of 3 hours a day watching videos. This figure is growing constantly.

Nonetheless, have you thought about how video trends are changing right now? Another point to consider is, how big are these changes.

In this article, we will tell you about the main video trends of our time and try to make forecasts for 2023-2024. We are sure you will find out a lot of interesting things!

8 main video trends of our time and the nearest future

Trend #1: More users are watching videos without sound

According to statistics, users watch up to 85% of short videos on Facebook without sound. At the same time, 41% of videos, when viewed without sound, were not understood by viewers.

It is not worth expecting that users will start turning on the sound in short videos more often. The most reasonable way out of the situation is to add captions and subtitles. This increases the viewing depth and makes the video understandable even for those users who do not activate the sound while watching.

Among other things, turning on subtitles can increase the video viewing speed by 80%. The user can enable fast playback (if the platform allows it), view the video sequence and read the text in subtitles. This saves tons of time. Also, if necessary, you can pause the video and read the text more carefully.

Trend #2: Social networks are increasingly implementing the video format

Interesting fact: Traffic on the TikTok platform has increased by 8800% in 5 years. It's just a huge growth that even the most popular web services can't boast about. For example, YouTube remains the second most popular website in the world, but it has never had the same rapid growth rate.

In 2022, video streaming makes up about 82% of total internet traffic. This figure could likely reach 85% in 2023, and 90% in a couple of years.

Currently, there are no popular social networks that do not have a video format. Developers are fully aware that it is the future. Additionally, they do not intend to lag behind competitors.

Trend #3: Random video chats like Omegle grow the audience

Although the video chat format is no longer a novelty, interest in it has grown significantly in recent years. Many video chats have managed to increase their audience by 2-3 times in a very short time because of the Covid-19 pandemic, quarantine, and mass isolation. Among the most popular of them, we can name the following:

Omegle is one of the first video chats operating since 2009. The site offers a language filter, as well as a search for interlocutors by interests.

is one of the first video chats operating since 2009. The site offers a language filter, as well as a search for interlocutors by interests. OmeTV is an analogue of Omegle with gender and geographic filters, as well as a built-in message translator into the selected language.

is an analogue of Omegle with gender and geographic filters, as well as a built-in message translator into the selected language. CooMeet is another popular Omegle alternative that offers its users an error-free gender filter, user-friendly mobile apps, a built-in message translator, and one of the best video chat support services.

is another popular Omegle alternative that offers its users an error-free gender filter, user-friendly mobile apps, a built-in message translator, and one of the best video chat support services. Emeraldchat is a combination of an Omegle-like video chat and a functional messenger for easy media sharing.

is a combination of an Omegle-like video chat and a functional messenger for easy media sharing. Azar is a video chat with strangers and a video streaming platform that allows you to earn real money from broadcasts.

As you can see, there are many choices. We have been able to list only a small part of the popular video chats worthy of your attention. There are a whole lot more!

Trend #4: Growing demand for short videos

The trend for short videos was set by TikTok. Subsequently, YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram offered a similar format. This trend will not go away in the coming years.

At the same time, not everyone managed to implement the short video format successfully as the mentioned sites did. A prime example is the Quibi app. The developers wanted to create a competitor to TikTok, spent a lot of money on attracting popular stars, and offered their own version of content monetization. However, Quibi had a very limited free version, and paying almost $5 a month for what others give for free was not particularly desirable. Bottom line — the Quibi project failed.

Conclusion: Demand for short videos will continue to grow which begs the need for video platforms to be careful about their implementation.

Trend #5: Video creators monetize their content using third-party platforms

Previously, for many video makers, monetization on YouTube was the easiest way to earn money. Currently, more creators are turning to third-party services that allow them to earn income from their subscribers. A prime example is Patreon.

Other sites offer their users several ways to earn income. These sites are Memberful, Buy Me a Coffee, and Liberapay. They are not very popular, but in the future, they might become a very important part of the Internet.

Trend #6: Video content is becoming more segmented

The average family in the US has about 7 devices for viewing video content. These devices include phones, tablets, TVs, computers, laptops, etc. This means that video formats are becoming more segmented — horizontal and vertical, with different aspect ratios and formats.

Nonetheless, in recent times, it became known that TikTok is testing horizontal videos. This could make it a very serious competitor to YouTube.

Trend #7: Video becomes an integral part of brand promotion

One can remember up to 95% of information from a video and only 10% when reading text. Also, marketers using video confirm an average of 49% increase in revenue. Videos generate 1,200% more reposts than text and images combined. 81% of people say it was the video that convinced them to buy a product or service. Therefore, we do not doubt that video marketing will remain a key trend in the field of Internet marketing in 2023-2024.

Trend #8: The Stories format proves to be effective as a digital marketing technology

According to statistics, 86.8% of Instagram users post stories daily. Also, brands that use Stories in ads and promotions increase their CTR by an average of 73%. The depth of views of Short Stories is growing more than the main feed. Many users do not scroll at all. They watch Stories and then exit the app. Therefore, brands should continue to work with this format in the future.

Summary

There is no doubt that the role of video content will only increase in 2023-2024. Considering the rapid pace of life of modern people, they simply will not have time to have long texts, long reads, or manuals. It is much easier to watch a review of interest, make a video call, or have a quick chat, broadcast, or videoconference with many participants than resolve all issues exclusively by text or voice.

Therefore, we can state that in the coming years, the role of video content in almost all areas of our lives will increase. Over time, it may begin to be replaced by VR and AR technologies. Nonetheless, it is unlikely that this will happen any time soon. In any case, we will keep an eye on the situation and observe new digital trends.

