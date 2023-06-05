Left Menu

MCD launches mobile app for geo-tagging of property by taxpayers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:00 IST
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a mobile app on Monday that enables property owners to geo-tag their property themselves, official said.

The 'MCD App' was launched by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to bring a more transparent and responsive property tax regime, they said.

Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to people by the MCD, the civic body said in a statement.

Geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning unique coordinates -- latitude and longitude -- to a property on a GIS map by selecting current location against any UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) so that all properties have their location identified against the unique position, officials said.

People are requested to complete the process of geo-tagging of their property as soon as possible and contribute to the development of Delhi, the statement said.

The mobile app can be downloaded on an Android phone from Google Play Store or by visiting the website of the MCD. The facility will be available in next two weeks for the iOS platform.

Additional Commissioner (Engineering) Sakshi Mittal, Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap, Director (IT) Sumit Kumar and other senior officials of the MCD were present on the occasion.

