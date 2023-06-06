Left Menu

WWDC 2023: Apple introduces watchOS 10, check out new features

Tech giant Apple, on Monday, announced the new WatchOS, its "milestone" next-gen smartwatch platform at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Tech giant Apple, on Monday, announced the new WatchOS, its "milestone" next-gen smartwatch platform at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. According to The Verge, an American Technology website, Widgets are back on the menu, friends. Turning the digital crown will bring up your widget stack and let you scroll through for quick and easy access to information. It's a major shift in how users have thus far interacted with the Apple Watch and is reminiscent of the Siri watchface introduced a few years ago in watchOS 3.

Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, and World Clock applications for the Apple Watch are also receiving a new appearance. Apps will be able to offer you more information by using the whole display of the watch. For health updates, mental health is also getting the spotlight in watchOS 10 with the ability to log your moods in the Mindfulness app. Turning the crown allows you to scroll through emotions represented by abstract shapes. You'll also be able to take standardized assessment quizzes in the Health app to determine your risk level for anxiety and depression, and then create a PDF to share with your doctor. The Health app will also let you see what lifestyle factors like sleep or exercise may be contributing to your state of mind, reported The Verge.

Apple is also introduced new cycling tools to its fitness offerings. To begin, new exercise views have been added, including personalised programmes, race routes, elevation, and cycling speed views. The Apple Watch can now measure how much time you spend in daylight. Screen distance is another metric that will track how far away you are from a device. Both mental health and vision health data will be encrypted on the app itself, as per The Verge.

watchOS 10 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

