Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:40 IST
Google Drive Android app optimized for foldable devices
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has rolled out an updated version of its popular Drive app for Android, specially optimized to help users make the most of their foldable devices. With this update, the company aims to provide a more seamless and intuitive user experience, taking advantage of the unique capabilities offered by foldable smartphones and tablets.

Foldable smartphones and tablets offer a flexible display that can change its size and form factor based on user preferences. With the optimized Google Drive app, users can fully utilize this flexibility to view, manage, and interact with their files seamlessly.

More specifically, the optimized Google Drive app has the ability to intelligently respond to the different positions of a foldable device. Whether the device is fully opened, closed, or only partially opened, the controls within the item preview viewer will automatically adjust to accommodate the device's configuration. This dynamic adaptation ensures that users can effortlessly navigate through their files and folders without any inconvenience.

"When using the Drive app on a foldable device, you’ll notice that controls within the item preview viewer will intelligently respond to what position the foldable device is in (opened, closed, or only partially opened) and adjust accordingly," Google wrote in a recent blog post.

The optimized Google Drive app for foldable devices is available to all Google Workspace customers. Users with compatible foldable devices can update their existing app or install the latest version to enjoy the new features and improvements.

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

