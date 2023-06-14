Left Menu

UPDATE 5-Amazon says multiple cloud services down for users

"We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS' status page showed. Nearly 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 02:40 IST
UPDATE 5-Amazon says multiple cloud services down for users

Amazon.com said multiple services at its cloud unit, AWS, were down for customers on Tuesday, and it was working to resolve the errors. "We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS' status page showed.

Nearly 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. "We have identified the root cause as an issue with AWS Lambda, and are actively working toward resolution," it added.

AWS Lambda is a service that lets customers run computer programs without having to manage any underlying servers. Companies including T-Mobile US, Netflix and Autodesk have used AWS Lambda.

Netflix, T-Mobile and Autodesk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The outage affected services at the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Boston Globe and AP for Students to name a few.

Twitter users expressed their frustration with the outage, with one user saying "I don't know, Alexa won't tell me because #AWS and her services are down!" The AWS dashboard also indicates that 'Amazon Connect' is having issues, meaning customers using AWS for customer-service call centers will have issues.

"We are experiencing degraded contact handling in the US-EAST-1 Region. Callers may fail to connect and chats may fail to initiate. Agents may experience issues logging in or being connected with end-customers," the company added. Both Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines were also facing problems, but did not immediately respond to requests whether the outage is linked to AWS.

Other Amazon services like Amazon Music and Alexa were also impacted, according to Downdetector. In April, Amazon had reported outages in AWS and voice assistant service Alexa that showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption.

Shares of Amazon were largely flat in after-market trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023