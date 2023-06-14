First Advantage Releases Q12023 India Employment Screening Trends Report

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, announces the publication of its Q1 2023 India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 34-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2023.

In Q1-23, Industries such as BFSI, FMCG, E-Commerce & Logistics, Retail and Telecom showed substantially greater discrepancy percentages than the overall average of 11.5%.

Other notable findings include: • Discrepancy percentage in the FMCG sector increased from 6.2% in Q4-22 to 25.4% in Q1-23.

• For Employment Verifications: IT, BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, E-commerce & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharma sectors have shown a higher inclination towards alternate modes of verification.

• In Q1-23, sectors like BFSI, Education, IT, Manufacturing and Staffing accepting a higher percentage of alternate modes for conducting address verifications.

For a complimentary copy of the 'First Advantage Employment Screening Trends Report: India', and for other queries please contact: Deepashri Sunder deepashri.sunder@fadv.com

