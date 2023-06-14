Left Menu

First Advantage Releases Q12023 India Employment Screening Trends Report

14-06-2023
First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, announces the publication of its Q1 2023 India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 34-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2023.

In Q1-23, Industries such as BFSI, FMCG, E-Commerce & Logistics, Retail and Telecom showed substantially greater discrepancy percentages than the overall average of 11.5%.

Other notable findings include: • Discrepancy percentage in the FMCG sector increased from 6.2% in Q4-22 to 25.4% in Q1-23.

• For Employment Verifications: IT, BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, E-commerce & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharma sectors have shown a higher inclination towards alternate modes of verification.

• In Q1-23, sectors like BFSI, Education, IT, Manufacturing and Staffing accepting a higher percentage of alternate modes for conducting address verifications.

For a complimentary copy of the 'First Advantage Employment Screening Trends Report: India', and for other queries please contact: Deepashri Sunder deepashri.sunder@fadv.com About First Advantage: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage's products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

