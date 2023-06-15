Left Menu

15-06-2023
Science News Roundup: Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace

Spanish startup PLD Space has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Arianespace to develop joint services to launch small satellites into orbit, the Spanish company said on Wednesday. The agreement will allow PLD Space to offer its customisable services to Arianespace customers, it said in a statement.

