Bagrry's Enters Blockchain with their Digital Collectibles Launching in OneRare Foodverse

Bagrry's, the leading brand of breakfast cereals & health foods in the Indian subcontinent, has announced the entry into the metaverse through Launch of its Product range, such as Muesli, Muesli Bar & Oats through a collection of its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the OneRare Foodverse.

At Bagrry's, quality is an obsession and they strive that only the best ingredients from across the world make it into their packs. Bagrry's believe that being natural has real benefits, which is why the products are made without adding anything artificial, just all-natural goodness.

With the launch of its best sellers as NFTs, the multi generation Bagrry's is paving the way in the breakfast category to drive innovation. The brand is reaching out to a new generation of customers who are interested in health, wellness and new age digital experiences.

The Bagrry's breakfast NFTs feature unique digital artworks of delicious breakfast dishes that can be created from Bagrry's products. The collection includes contemporary dishes & Indian recipes from breakfast cereals, such as Bircher Muesli, Muesli Bars, Oats Upma and Oats Poha showcased through vibrant designs that highlight the nutritious ingredients. Mr Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrry's Group comments, "We are excited to launch our first-ever NFT collection in OneRare Foodverse, focusing on our popular breakfast products. As a brand that is committed to nutrition, innovation, and creativity, we are always looking for new ways to engage with our customers and showcase our products. We believe that NFTs are the perfect medium to reach-out new age tech savvy consumers." "We are proud to pioneer innovation in the Foodverse with Bagrry's. Their entry brings a delightful crunch and a touch of healthiness to our virtual culinary world. By joining forces, we are breaking new ground and inspiring other brands to embrace the possibilities of blockchain," says Ms Supreet Raju, Co-founder, OneRare.

About Bagrry's Bagrry's is the leading brand in Breakfast Cereals & Health Foods in the Indian subcontinent, with a tagline of 'LET'S PUT HEALTH FIRST'. Their products are healthy, honest, innovative and of exceptional quality. Bagrry's has been a pioneer in India for products such as Muesli, Oats, Bran and their offerings range now include many more healthy foods.

For over 25 years the brand is aimed at setting new standards in innovation, responsible nutrition and quality manufacturing. With nourishment in every bite, Bagrry's products are often recommended by leading nutritionists, discerning mothers and their loyal consumers.

