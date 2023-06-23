Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 01:24 IST
Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it will end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the country's online news act taking effect.
Changes affecting news content will not otherwise impact Meta's products and services in Canada, the company said in a statement.
