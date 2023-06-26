Left Menu

Kia India recalls over 30k units of Carens for software update

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:13 IST
Kia India recalls over 30k units of Carens for software update
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kia India on Monday said it is recalling over 30,000 units of its model Carens for a software update.

The automaker is recalling a total of 30,297 units of the model manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

The company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by brand's global standard, Kia India said in a statement.

The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update is also provided, it added.

''The recall campaign has been initiated to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank,'' the automaker stated.

During this campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers, it added.

The company will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign, it noted.

The customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective company authorised dealers to schedule an appointment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft set to depart space station this week | Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft set to depart space station this wee...

 Global
2
PayU India biz grows 31 pc to USD 399 million in FY23

PayU India biz grows 31 pc to USD 399 million in FY23

 Global
3
Delaware Court rejects BYJU'S TLB lenders' request to investigate USD 500 mn transfer

Delaware Court rejects BYJU'S TLB lenders' request to investigate USD 500 mn...

 Global
4
Google Meet users can now apply background blur when using virtual desktop to join meeting

Google Meet users can now apply background blur when using virtual desktop t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023