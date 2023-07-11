Bajaj Auto to partner with top universities, engineering colleges to set up training centres

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it will collaborate with top universities and engineering colleges to set up training centres where students can get hands-on experience to upskill themselves. The training centres will impart advanced skill training to engineering graduates -- with both degrees and diplomas -- and help address the skill gap in the manufacturing industry, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Bajaj Auto will provide these training centres with necessary equipment procured from across the world and during the initial phase of the programme, the company will fund the operational expenses. The training will focus on four critical modules -- mechatronics, motion control and sensor technology, robotics and automation, and industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. ''Every year, more than 12 million people join the workforce. But with rapid changes in technology, there is a huge gap between academia and industry in making the youth job-ready. With a legacy of giving back to society, we are proud to announce our flagship CSR project that commits to bridging this gap,'' Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

