Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST
You can now make real-time calls using your Meta Avatar
Image Credit: Meta

Not quite camera-ready? Dont Worry! You can now use Meta Avatars for real-time calling on Instagram and Messenger. The new feature is available on both Android and iOS.

Additionally, Meta has announced a few other updates that make your avatar more fun, useful, and social than ever before.

With the latest update, you can now share animated avatar stickers in Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram. These animated stickers let you express your personality in creative ways, whether it's through a friendly wave, a slow clap of approval, or even showcasing your avatar's dance moves.

Further, the new @Tagging feature allows you to add your avatars to hang out and engage in activities together with your friends, just like you do in real life. This feature lets you add a few friends to Facebook Stories and lets you share enjoyable moments with your friends, even when you're physically apart. You can also share social stickers featuring you and a single friend in 1:1 message threads, fostering inside jokes, reliving shared experiences, and enhancing your connection.

Meta also revealed that it is testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where you can take a live selfie and in seconds we’ll give you a suggested avatar option generated from your selfie. You can choose from these options and further personalize them to create an avatar that best represents yourself.

Furthermore, Meta is standardizing the appearance of avatars across all its platforms, meaning your avatar will now have a consistent look across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

"You may have noticed that our VR avatars look a little different than those across Meta’s family of apps - the proportions are a little more, well, proportional. No one wants to look like a cake pop, and now, you don’t have to," Meta wrote in a blog post.

