Cleartax Presents Big Filing Days: India's Largest Tax Filing Festival from 12th to 14th July, 2023

Cleartax, India's leading online tax filing platform is launching Big Filing Days, a three-day tax filing extravaganza from 12th to 14th July, 2023. Promising to make it the biggest tax filing festival in India, the platform is offering incredible discounts and rewards to income tax filers.

During the Big Filing Days, Cleartax presents exclusive discounts of up to 55% on all their ITR plans. This exceptional offer is designed to provide taxpayers with an affordable and efficient way to file their income tax returns, saving time and money. To enhance the filing experience and make it even more rewarding, Cleartax has partnered with three renowned brands to offer unique rewards to different categories of income tax filers. Here's a breakdown of the rewards available on each day: July 12 (Powered by Ixigo): For filers with income from crypto & capital gains, NRI income, ESOPs, and RSUs, Cleartax has collaborated with Ixigo, India's leading travel platform. During this day, Cleartax users can enjoy up to Rs. 3,500 off on flights with no minimum booking amount. It's an incredible opportunity for taxpayers to save while planning their travel.

July 13 (Powered by Yatra Hotels): For freelancers, SME owners, lawyers, and doctors, Cleartax has partnered with Yatra Hotels, a trusted name in the hospitality industry. On this day, users can avail of a special 12% discount up to Rs. 5,000 on a minimum booking of Rs. 2,500. This reward is a perfect way to indulge in a well-deserved vacation or a business trip while keeping expenses in check.

July 14 (Powered by Swiggy Gourmet): On the festival's final day, Cleartax is collaborating with Swiggy Gourmet, a popular food delivery platform. Regardless of their income sources, all tax filers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 175 on orders of Rs. 799 and above. It's an excellent opportunity to treat themselves to a delightful gourmet meal while completing their tax filing obligations.

But that's not all. In addition to these significant rewards, Cleartax has partnered with over 30 renowned brands, including Myntra, Domino's, Beardo, Treebo Hotels, and Tata 1mg. These partnerships enable Cleartax users to unlock exclusive discounts and offers across various categories, adding more value to their tax filing experience.

''We are thrilled to launch Big Filing Days, India's biggest tax filing festival,'' said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear. ''We aim to make the tax filing process convenient, affordable, and rewarding for all taxpayers. With incredible discounts, exclusive rewards, and partnerships with top brands, we believe this festival will elevate the tax filing experience to a new level.'' About Cleartax: Clear (formerly ClearTax), is India's leading fintech SaaS company with the mission of simplifying finances for Indian businesses and individuals. All of our ITR filing related products are still called Cleartax. We are trusted by over 5 million Indian taxpayers, more than a million tax practitioners, 600,000 small businesses, and 5,000 large businesses and brands. For small and large businesses, our product suite covers invoicing, GST compliance, and a range of managed services and credit. For tax professionals, we offer comprehensive GST compliance, ITR, and TDS filing solutions. For individuals, we offer tax compliance and wealth management. Clear has raised $140 million in equity capital investment since its inception. The company was incubated in Y Combinator and is funded by Silicon Valley investors, including PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Max Levchin, and Scott Banister. Clear's investors include Composite Capital, Sequoia Capital, and SAIF Partners. Please visit – Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube for latest updates on Clear.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153593/Clear_Logo.jpg

