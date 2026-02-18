Supreme Court Scrutinizes YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case

The Supreme Court is set to scrutinize a complaint lodged against popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The case, which falls under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, centers around allegations of Yadav's involvement with snake venom during a rave party in Noida.

A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the potential societal impact if influential figures are permitted to exploit 'voiceless victims' like snakes. Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, defending Yadav, argued that there is no substantial evidence linking her client to any such rave, dismissing the charges as speculative.

The case, which has attracted significant media attention due to Yadav's status as an influencer, will continue its hearings on March 19, keeping public and judicial interest piqued in how the Wildlife (Protection) Act is applied to new-age scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)