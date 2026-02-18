Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case

The Supreme Court is examining a case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav under the Wildlife (Protection) Act for alleged involvement with snake venom at a rave party. The case raises concerns about the use of animals by influencers, while Yadav denies the allegations, claiming no connection to the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:15 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to scrutinize a complaint lodged against popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The case, which falls under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, centers around allegations of Yadav's involvement with snake venom during a rave party in Noida.

A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the potential societal impact if influential figures are permitted to exploit 'voiceless victims' like snakes. Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, defending Yadav, argued that there is no substantial evidence linking her client to any such rave, dismissing the charges as speculative.

The case, which has attracted significant media attention due to Yadav's status as an influencer, will continue its hearings on March 19, keeping public and judicial interest piqued in how the Wildlife (Protection) Act is applied to new-age scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

UTI Set to Transform OTC Derivatives Reporting by 2027

 India
2
Global Leaders Gather at AI Impact Summit

Global Leaders Gather at AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Maharashtra Govt Awaits Mundhwa Land Deal Report Verdict

Maharashtra Govt Awaits Mundhwa Land Deal Report Verdict

 India
4
Himachal's Apple Crisis: Unpaid Dues and New Government Measures

Himachal's Apple Crisis: Unpaid Dues and New Government Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026