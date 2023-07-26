Left Menu

Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO Porat to assume new role

Shares of rival Microsoft were down slightly after it also reported results on Tuesday, while shares of Meta Platforms, a company also highly dependent on ad sales, rose as much as 2%. "Not only did Google deliver fantastic earnings per share, exceeding expectations at a time when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech giants amid the AI frenzy, it also did so by a considerable margin," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 02:44 IST
Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO Porat to assume new role

Alphabet's second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday and the Google parent announced that its long-time CFO, Ruth Porat, would assume a new role while the company sought a new finance chief. Alphabet's results were helped by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising. The shares jumped 8% in after-hours trading. Shares of rival Microsoft were down slightly after it also reported results on Tuesday, while shares of Meta Platforms, a company also highly dependent on ad sales, rose as much as 2%.

"Not only did Google deliver fantastic earnings per share, exceeding expectations at a time when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech giants amid the AI frenzy, it also did so by a considerable margin," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. "This strongly indicates that a new growth phase for the giant is likely under way." He added, "Google has finally consolidated itself as a leading force in the highly-disputed cloud sector and now has room to focus its expansion in the AI field."

Porat, hired in 2015, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent female executives and oversaw tremendous growth at Alphabet. She will become chief investment officer and president starting Sept. 1. Porat was hired from Morgan Stanley, where she was finance chief. In her new role, she will oversee the company's so-called Other Bets portfolio, the unit for more risky hardware and services ventures, as well as help manage the company's global investments.

Advertisers, who make up a big share of Alphabet's revenue, have pulled back on spending precious dollars on untested platforms, helping the Google parent as well as Facebook owner Meta Platforms. Silicon Valley has been buzzing over generative artificial intelligence software that can give long-winded responses to user queries and is predicted to be the next leap forward for Big Tech. Alphabet rolled out AI products at its annual I/O developer conference in May and it revamped its search engine to include generative AI.

The company plans to integrate generative AI into other products such as Gmail and Google Photos. Generative AI tech can create text, images and video that resemble what people produce. Still, the results released on Tuesday show that ad sales are still king. Investors punished social media company Snap on Tuesday for its disappointing ad sales in the quarter.

Revenue at Google Cloud, which is among the biggest cloud service providers, rose 28% to $8.1 billion, besting expectations of $7.75 billion, and maintaining roughly the same rate of growth as the first quarter. Microsoft's Azure revenue rose 26%, ahead of the growth estimate from Visible Alpha. Ad sales for Google's YouTube video service unit rose 4.4% to $7.67 billion.

Alphabet reported net profit of $1.44 per share for the April-June period, compared with estimates of $1.34 per share. Revenue for the quarter stood at $74.6 billion, compared with estimates of $72.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023