Good Glamm Group's Good Community partners with Nas.io
- India
Good Glamm Group's brand network The Good Community on Thursday announced its partnership with Singapore-based data platform Nas.io to leverage generative AI for community management. Nas.io has a Gen AI feature for community managers, which assesses conversations in a WhatsApp community to summarise conversations and participant demographics, the company said.
''Ruby AI uses conversations in a WhatsApp group for generating a daily summary, including people's interests and their engagement levels'', said Alex Dwek, chief operating officer of Nas.io, told PTI.
The Good Community has a network of around 2 crore members.
