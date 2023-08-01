Cloud.in Achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

Cloud.in, the well-established Cloudtech organization, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner designation. AWS recognizes Cloud.in's expertise in delivering AWS Well-Architected reviews for both existing application workloads and new applications based on AWS' best practices and guidelines. To receive this status Cloud.in has continuously demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-performing, secure, and efficient cloud solutions to its customers.

The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a set of best practices designed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for a variety of applications and workloads. Built around six pillars—Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimization, and Sustainability, it provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement scalable designs. This Status further underpins Cloud.in's position as a leading provider of cloud services and solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in, said, ''We are indeed proud to have attained this status as the official AWS Well-Architected Partner which is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise to ensuring that our customers' cloud architectures are well reviewed and optimized across the six pillars. We will continue to build resilient and high-performance infrastructure that can swiftly respond to evolving changes.'' Cloud.in empowers organizations with its wide range of Cloud Solutions, such as Cloud Consulting and Advisory, Implementation and Migration, Reselling and Billing Services, Application Services, Cloud Managed Services, Cost Optimisation, and Resource Augmentation. Delivering high standards of customer service and customized solutions, Cloud.in is equipped with superior competencies and caters to all cloud-related needs for organizations across industry verticals.

Leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework, Cloud.in will be able to deliver enhanced value to its customers by providing valuable insights and support to optimize workloads and improve operational excellence.

Leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework, Cloud.in will be able to deliver enhanced value to its customers by providing valuable insights and support to optimize workloads and improve operational excellence.

Established as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an AWS Channel Reseller Partner, Cloud.in, serves large enterprises, SMBs and startups across sectors, including Media and Entertainment, BFSI and Edtech.

Established as an AWS Advanced Consulting partner, Cloud.in primarily serves the Media and Entertainment, BFSI, E-commerce, Gaming, and Edtech sectors, among others. To know more about Cloud.in please visit, https://cloud.in/

