PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Fine banks that blacklist customers for political views, says UK chancellor - GSK to cease direct business in Nigeria amid economic pressure

- London Stock Exchange Group teams up with Microsoft to develop AI models - UK discount retailer Wilko on the brink of collapse

- New diagnostic centres to boost NHS testing capacity in England Overview

- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told Britain's financial regulator to find out urgently how many bank customers have been blacklisted for their political views and to hit lenders with heavy fines if the practice is widespread. - Drugmaker GSK has announced plans to stop doing business directly in Nigeria amid worsening economic pressure, putting the brakes on activity in Africa's largest economy after more than half a century of being present there.

- The London Stock Exchange Group is working with Microsoft and several banks to create bespoke generative artificial intelligence models in a move that shows how the financial services industry is looking to harness the technology without exposing proprietary data. - UK discount retailer Wilko said on Thursday it had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court, putting 12,000 jobs on the line if no buyer can be found.

- The National Health Service in England will be given the capacity to perform almost 750,000 more tests and checks a year through a number of new "one-stop shop" community diagnostic centres, more than half of them funded by private-sector capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

