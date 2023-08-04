Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 4

Headlines - Fine banks that blacklist customers for political views, says UK chancellor - GSK to cease direct business in Nigeria amid economic pressure - London Stock Exchange Group teams up with Microsoft to develop AI models - UK discount retailer Wilko on the brink of collapse - New diagnostic centres to boost NHS testing capacity in England Overview - Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told Britain's financial regulator to find out urgently how many bank customers have been blacklisted for their political views and to hit lenders with heavy fines if the practice is widespread.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 05:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 05:48 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Fine banks that blacklist customers for political views, says UK chancellor - GSK to cease direct business in Nigeria amid economic pressure

- London Stock Exchange Group teams up with Microsoft to develop AI models - UK discount retailer Wilko on the brink of collapse

- New diagnostic centres to boost NHS testing capacity in England Overview

- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told Britain's financial regulator to find out urgently how many bank customers have been blacklisted for their political views and to hit lenders with heavy fines if the practice is widespread. - Drugmaker GSK has announced plans to stop doing business directly in Nigeria amid worsening economic pressure, putting the brakes on activity in Africa's largest economy after more than half a century of being present there.

- The London Stock Exchange Group is working with Microsoft and several banks to create bespoke generative artificial intelligence models in a move that shows how the financial services industry is looking to harness the technology without exposing proprietary data. - UK discount retailer Wilko said on Thursday it had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court, putting 12,000 jobs on the line if no buyer can be found.

- The National Health Service in England will be given the capacity to perform almost 750,000 more tests and checks a year through a number of new "one-stop shop" community diagnostic centres, more than half of them funded by private-sector capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023