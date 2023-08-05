Times Now Navbharat garners 5 crore subscribers on YouTube

Times Now Navbharat, the Hindi news channel of the Times Network, has achieved the significant milestone of garnering five crore subscribers on YouTube within two years of its launch, a company statement said.

The channel also witnessed a surge in viewership on YouTube as it clocked more than 400 million video views and 3.8 billion impressions in July, it said.

The channel's prime-time shows 'Sawal Public Ka' and 'News Ki Pathshala' have captivated viewers, garnering 780 million video views across various digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

''This achievement serves as an impressive feat for Times Now Navbharat as we celebrate two years in creating disruptive news content. The unparalleled innovative and interactive show formats have strongly positioned the channel as the preferred destination for Hindi news on digital platforms,'' Rohit Chadda, president and COO, Digital Business, Times Network, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)