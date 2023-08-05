Left Menu

Times Now Navbharat garners 5 crore subscribers on YouTube

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 12:44 IST
Times Now Navbharat garners 5 crore subscribers on YouTube
  • Country:
  • India

Times Now Navbharat, the Hindi news channel of the Times Network, has achieved the significant milestone of garnering five crore subscribers on YouTube within two years of its launch, a company statement said.

The channel also witnessed a surge in viewership on YouTube as it clocked more than 400 million video views and 3.8 billion impressions in July, it said.

The channel's prime-time shows 'Sawal Public Ka' and 'News Ki Pathshala' have captivated viewers, garnering 780 million video views across various digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

''This achievement serves as an impressive feat for Times Now Navbharat as we celebrate two years in creating disruptive news content. The unparalleled innovative and interactive show formats have strongly positioned the channel as the preferred destination for Hindi news on digital platforms,'' Rohit Chadda, president and COO, Digital Business, Times Network, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023