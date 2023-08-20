Karnataka skilling, digital economy bodies partner with HireMee for assessment, skill-building

Two Karnataka State bodies charged with skill development and digital economy -- Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) -- have partnered with SaaS-based skilling platform HireMee to help identify hidden talent in the state with a view to enhancing their employability. As part of its MoU with KSDC, signed in presence of KSDC MD Ashwin D Gowda and Executive Director Krishna Kumar, Bengaluru-headquartered HireMee will conduct a 100-minute assessment of all candidates registering on the Karnataka Skill Connect portal. The assessment test for the registered job aspirants will cover seven parameters – Verbal, Logic, Quantitative, Personality, Communication, Computers, and a Core technical subject, a HireMee statement said on Sunday. As part of the 'Future Digital Jobs' initiative of KDEM, 1,000 candidates will get assessed on the HireMee platform, according to its CEO, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta. A Karnataka government initiative, KDEM acts as the knowledge bridge between the state government and the industry to accelerate growth and investments in the Information Technology, Biotechnology and the Science & Technology sectors. The assessment test is made available on HireMee's AI-enabled mobile application at no cost to the candidates. The assessment score of test takers will be shared with companies looking to hire skilled candidates. Each assessment test taker will also receive assessment score to work on improvement areas, the statement said. HireMee platform's video resume feature lets career aspirants upload three 20-second videos to articulate their technical skills, career aspirations and demonstrate communication skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)