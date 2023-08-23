HCLSoftware Partners with Google Cloud to Create a New Generation of Generative AI-Powered Business Applications

HCLSoftware will fuel its enterprise solutions with Google Cloud generative AI, and adopt Duet AI for Google Workspace for its own global workforce Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India & Mountain View, CA, United States – Business Wire India HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable HCLSoftware to integrate Google Cloud's generative AI solutions into its software products, giving customers access to Google Cloud's leading AI capabilities and advanced large language models. By combining HCLSoftware's expertise in software development and AI with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI technologies, the two companies aim to create a new generation of intelligent business applications that can transform industries, enhance business processes, and improve how organizations operate.

"Building on HCLSoftware's AI capabilities, we will infuse Google Cloud's generative AI to develop a suite of powerful solutions that will enable customers to automate processes, make better decisions, scale their businesses and stay ahead of the competition while increasing efficiency and profitability," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

"Generative AI is streamlining countless business processes and improving productivity across nearly every business function - from finance to marketing to software development to summarizing large corpuses of data - and more," said Stephen Orban, Vice President, Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace, Google Cloud. "Through our partnership, HCLSoftware is expanding the generative AI expertise available to our mutual customers to bring these improvements across their business, accelerate their digital transformations, and improve cross-organization collaboration using Google Workspace." Integrating Google Cloud Vertex AI and Generative AI App Builder HCLSoftware will enable native support for Google Cloud Vertex AI, Model Garden and Generative AI App Builder. With access to the Google Cloud's large language models and generative AI capabilities, businesses can more easily build and scale generative AI applications within their organization.

Additionally, HCLSoftware and Google Cloud will provide a comprehensive AI skills development program including a Google Cloud generative AI certification course and will accelerate its own digital transformation by bringing Google Workspace and Duet AI for Google Workspace to its 8,000 employees. Later this year, HCLSoftware will infuse Google GenAI across HCLSoftware's four clouds: Business Cloud, Hybrid Data Cloud, Create/Compose Cloud and Intelligent Automation Cloud.

About HCLSoftware HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

