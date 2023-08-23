Left Menu

Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

Singapore-based gaming startup Ampverse plans to set up a gaming studio in India and scale up its local team, a senior company official said.Ampverse Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Charlie Baillie told PTI that the company will operate through a joint venture formed with DMI Finance.Content is a big part of our business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:49 IST
Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore-based gaming startup Ampverse plans to set up a gaming studio in India and scale up its local team, a senior company official said.

Ampverse Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Charlie Baillie told PTI that the company will operate through a joint venture formed with DMI Finance.

''Content is a big part of our business. We will be investing in the studio and other capabilities as the month goes by. It will be set-up before the end of season 1 (of College Rivals esports tournament) which is in February. College Rival is the first IP. Beyond that we are looking at original content IPs and other esports format IPs while we will continue to grow College Rival,'' Baillie said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of esports tournament College Rivals.

''We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers,'' Baillie said.

Ampverse DMI will have a gaming truck that will travel through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

He said that the company will develop several products and merchandise in collaboration with DMI for e-commerce etc.

Ampverse DMI has started operations in India with 8-10 employees which it plans to increase to 50 employees in the next 12-18 months, Baillie said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023