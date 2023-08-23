Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

Singapore-based gaming startup Ampverse plans to set up a gaming studio in India and scale up its local team, a senior company official said.

Ampverse Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Charlie Baillie told PTI that the company will operate through a joint venture formed with DMI Finance.

''Content is a big part of our business. We will be investing in the studio and other capabilities as the month goes by. It will be set-up before the end of season 1 (of College Rivals esports tournament) which is in February. College Rival is the first IP. Beyond that we are looking at original content IPs and other esports format IPs while we will continue to grow College Rival,'' Baillie said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of esports tournament College Rivals.

''We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers,'' Baillie said.

Ampverse DMI will have a gaming truck that will travel through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

He said that the company will develop several products and merchandise in collaboration with DMI for e-commerce etc.

Ampverse DMI has started operations in India with 8-10 employees which it plans to increase to 50 employees in the next 12-18 months, Baillie said.

