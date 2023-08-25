Left Menu

You can now join client-side encrypted meetings from Google Meet and Calendar apps

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:32 IST
You can now join client-side encrypted meetings from Google Meet and Calendar apps
Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for select Workspace users to join client-side encrypted meetings directly from Meet and Calendar apps on their mobile devices. 

Client-side encryption gives users direct control of their encryption keys and the identity service that they choose to authenticate for those keys. It also guarantees that Google cannot access audio and video content under any circumstances.

Before enabling client-side encryption for end users, administrators will need to configure how Google Meet connects to a key service and identity provider. They also need to add a new client-side encryption client for mobile devices within their Identity Provider (IDP) settings.

For end users, when scheduling a calendar event with a Meet video conferencing option, they can navigate to Settings (cog-wheel icon) > Security and select "Add encryption." Notably, all participants must be invited to the call, either through the Calendar event or directly within the meeting.

To participate in calls, there are no other restrictions or changes for participants. Client-side encrypted meetings will commence once the meeting organizer joins.

The rollout of client-side encrypted meetings on mobile devices is being conducted gradually to ensure a smooth transition. Both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains can expect feature visibility within a window of up to 15 days, commencing on August 24, 2023.

The new feature is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers who are hosting client-side encrypted calls. It is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, The Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits customers.

