Left Menu

India says no dumping in premium basmati rice exports to US

India rejected on Monday U.S. accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the U.S. market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:58 IST
India says no dumping in premium basmati rice exports to US

India rejected on Monday U.S. accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the U.S. market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price. "We don't see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the U.S. has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told a news conference.

In August, Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50%, hitting exports of textiles, chemicals and food items such as shrimp. India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024/25 financial year ending in March, including 335,554 tons to the United States, of which 274,213 tons were basmati rice.

A team led by Agrawal met U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer in Delhi last week to discuss bilateral trade including talks on a proposed trade pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025