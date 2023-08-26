Left Menu

Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile Internet in Nuh, imposes Section 144

The government announced the decision, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Mondays rally.The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to hold a religious procession in the district on August 28 after an earlier one in July was disrupted following communal violence.The order to suspend mobile Internet was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home TVSN Prasad on Saturday.The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as a precautionary measure.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 16:21 IST
Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile Internet in Nuh, imposes Section 144
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the communally charged Nuh district till August 28 in view of a call for a 'shobha yatra'. The government announced the decision, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally.

The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to hold a religious procession in the district on August 28 after an earlier one in July was disrupted following communal violence.

The order to suspend mobile Internet was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Saturday.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as a precautionary measure. This order will be effective from August 26-28, said officials. During this period, no person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others.

The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile Internet services in Nuh after communal clashes broke out.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob on July 31.

''...This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hours, to August 28, 2359 hours,'' the order issued by Prasad read.

On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wrote to Prasad, bringing to his notice that the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had called for a Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra in the district on August 28. There is an apprehension about the misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace, he had written.

''Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district to avoid any untoward situation,'' Khadgata wrote, requesting Prasad to issue the necessary directions.

In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential for the disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh via the spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the Internet.

He ordered the temporary suspension of the mobile Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023