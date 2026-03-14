Prasad Distribution at Annapurna Temple Disrupted Amidst LPG Shortage Rumors

Prasad distribution at Varanasi's Annapurna temple has been severely impacted, reportedly due to a shortage of LPG cylinders, although authorities insist supplies remain stable.

Mahant Shankar Giri Maharaj revealed that limited LPG availability has already shut down one of the temple's cooking units, drastically reducing prasad distribution from 25,000 to just 3,000 devotees recently.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway into hoarding and black marketing, with officials ensuring monitoring and strict action against violators. Despite uncertainties, the government maintains there is no shortage, urging the public not to panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)