Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all

Dutch fashion designer Ruben Jurrien showed his take on size diversity on the catwalk at Amsterdam Fashion Week on Friday with not only different sized models but adjustable garments that fit all body types. Going beyond the trend of showing models who are more than a size zero Jurrien made his entire collection either one size fits all or adjustable. The same pair of pants can fit between four sizes, either XXS to M or M to XXL, with adjustable straps.

Jurrien, 23, said he created his inclusive "Super Femboyant" collection because as a bigger man he could not find fashion in his size. "I missed that, so I designed it," he said.

Getting people to feel included is his biggest goal. "Your body should not be a barrier to participating in the world of fashion," Jurrien told Reuters.

He stressed that his "gender free clothes" adjust to all body types, not only plus sizes but also people who fall outside other fashion norms, like the very thin or the very tall. "My collection is all about being able to be yourself and find your inner child because life is already serious enough," Jurrien said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)