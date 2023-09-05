Left Menu

Samsung launches eighth edition of pan-India campus program for students

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:20 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the eighth edition of its pan-India campus program for students. Introduced in 2016, Samsung E.D.G.E is a first-of-its-kind campus program that provides young minds an opportunity to work on real-world problem statements and come up with unique solutions.

"At Samsung, innovation is the cornerstone of our endeavours. Through the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be a platform that has empowered students to showcase their creative solutions and effect change in the corporate world. As we step into the eighth edition of the program, we are certain that the budding talent participating in this initiative will build insightful solutions that would help in tackling business challenges," said Mr. Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

As part of the program, students from 35 campuses across India including top B-Schools, engineering colleges and design schools will participate in the event that will be held across campuses. The program will be held in three rounds:

  1. Campus round - It focuses on ideation. The team members are expected to collaborate and construct an executive case summary based on thorough research and analysis.
  2. Regional round - The 45 shortlisted teams from the first team will proceed to the regional round, where they delve into the case study, submitting and presenting detailed solutions. The top 10 teams will be selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions. 
  3. National round - The final 10 teams will compete in a National Round and the top three teams will be announced as winners. They will have the chance to win cash prizes, a flagship Galaxy smartphone and a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

According to Samsung's press release, each team can have a maximum of three students from across specializations and present their unique solution showcasing cutting-edge innovation and leadership skills.

